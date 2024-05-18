ECONOMY

Skertsos confirms PM’s letter to EC on multinationals

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attempt to set in motion a European Union response to pricing policies that are driving prices in Greece higher than in richer EU countries, Minister of State Akis Skertsos confirmed in a social media post on Friday.

He said the issue of different prices for the same products that are charged by multinationals in different countries will be raised in the prime minister’s letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging a European response to a phenomenon known as “territorial supply constraints” that is not currently considered an unfair practice.

Skertsos framed his post as a reply to questions on why the European elections are linked to high prices and why the “fight for better and fairer prices goes through Brussels and our vote on June 9,” stressing that the government acknowledges that there is a problem.

“It is truly provocative that while our income is still very far from the European [incomes], there are similar products of multinational companies that are more expensive in Greece in comparison with other European markets, where consumers have greater purchasing power,” he pointed out.

He said this phenomenon was known as “territorial supply constraints” and constituted a commercial practice that was not illegal but was abused by multinationals due to their much greater power than individual member-states or individual wholesalers and retailers.

 

