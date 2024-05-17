ATHEX: Bourse ends week with small decline

The final bourse session of the week offered mixed feelings to observers, as the rise of banks did not suffice to see the benchmark hold on to its early gains that had temporarily taken it above the 1,500-point milestone. However, the losses eventually recorded were marginal and the index remained in positive territory for a second week in a row.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,490.46 points, shedding 0.08% from Thursday’s 1,491.71 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.43%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.06%, ending at 3,621.54 points and the banks index improved 0.94%, on Alpha rising 2.61%, National fetching 1.29% and Eurobank climbing 0.38%, while Piraeus conceded 0.36%. ElvalHalcor grabbed 3.23% and Public Power Corporation earned 1.63%, as Lamda Development dropped 2.61%, GEK Terna eased 2.15% and Helleniq Energy gave up 1.79%.

In total 52 stocks boasted gains, 50 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 128.5 million euros, up from Thursday’s €124.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 158.00 points.