Affordable housing plan moving ahead

The government’s ambitious plan for affordable housing, dubbed the social compensation program, entails the construction of apartment blocks on public land with private funds and renting them out at low rates.

The program will focus on finding affordable housing for young people aged 18-39, using public properties through public-private partnerships, or PPPs.

In the first phase of the program, inactive public buildings will be reconstructed, so that they can be provided at low rent to young people or new couples.

This will be followed by a series of tenders within 2024 to select the contractors who will utilize undeveloped Public Employment Service (DYPA) plots, with the aim of completing the construction of the first homes by private builders in 2025. DYPA will then publish the call for the selection of beneficiaries, based on social criteria.

According to reports, 98 suitable plots have been identified of a total area of 62.7 hectares, of which one third is in Attica. The most ripe for exploitation are 10 plots, with a total area of 7.5 hectares, which have a building permit.

The program also includes 1.1 hectares in Kifissia, 2 hectares in Paiania, 4 in Larissa and 7.4 in Volos in central Greece and 2.8 in Xanthi in northeastern Greece, where social housing will be built.

​​​Real estate executives contend that the development of affordable homes available for rent at a low price through a subsidized housing scheme should be the “cornerstone” of the government’s housing policy.

Otherwise, they estimate that the economic development of the country will be adversely impacted, as a large part of the middle class is currently under suffocating pressure. At the same time, they warn of a social explosion with far-reaching effects.​​​​​​

“In many European countries the problem of the excessive increase in property prices, combined with the increase in the cost of energy and food, no longer only affects low-income households that are at risk of poverty, but also a large part of the middle class, whose incomes are on the one hand such that they are not entitled to social housing and on the other hand so low as to be unable to afford a house under the current market conditions,” said Ilias Manoukas, head of the office of the real estate development group Bollmann Group Hellas in Athens.