Servicers have settled loans of over 15 billion euros
Debt management companies (servicers) have so far arranged bad loans amounting to 15.2 billion euros since 2022, while the total debts they manage amount to €90 billion.
These are the dues of 2,271,548 borrowers, of which 80% are loans that have been sold to funds, while the rest concerns loans that still belong to the banks.
In the year to end-March total loan arrangements reached €1.2 billion: Of this, the bilateral arrangements and settlements through the Katseli Law reached €1.1 billion, and the other €100 million was arranged via the out-of-court mechanism, where 65,790 applications have been submitted, amounting to debts of €32.1 billion.