Limassol’s Propeller Club launch

The first Propeller Club event in Limassol convened shipping industry executives and institutional officials, marking a significant milestone in maritime cooperation.

Part of the International Propeller Club of the United States, the Limassol chapter aims to foster collaboration between the US and Cyprus shipping sectors, promote members’ business and cultural interests, facilitate exchanges between nations, and address maritime issues alongside the US Embassy and Coast Guard.

Addressing attendees, Polys Haji-Ioannou, a prominent figure in the Cyprus shipping community, emphasized the club’s role in global business cooperation. He underscored challenges faced by Cyprus, including the impact of global conflicts on its resilient shipping registry and the obstacle posed by the Turkish flag to economic progress.

US Ambassador Julie Fisher lauded the club’s establishment, expressing enthusiasm for enhanced maritime cooperation between the US and Cyprus. She emphasized shared goals with the club, including closer ties between nations and support for the shipping industry. Vice President of the International Propeller Club Costis Frangoulis voiced full support for the Limassol chapter.