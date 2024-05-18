ECONOMY SHIPPING

Limassol’s Propeller Club launch

Limassol’s Propeller Club launch

The first Propeller Club event in Limassol convened shipping industry executives and institutional officials, marking a significant milestone in maritime cooperation.

Part of the International Propeller Club of the United States, the Limassol chapter aims to foster collaboration between the US and Cyprus shipping sectors, promote members’ business and cultural interests, facilitate exchanges between nations, and address maritime issues alongside the US Embassy and Coast Guard.

Addressing attendees, Polys Haji-Ioannou, a prominent figure in the Cyprus shipping community, emphasized the club’s role in global business cooperation. He underscored challenges faced by Cyprus, including the impact of global conflicts on its resilient shipping registry and the obstacle posed by the Turkish flag to economic progress.

US Ambassador Julie Fisher lauded the club’s establishment, expressing enthusiasm for enhanced maritime cooperation between the US and Cyprus. She emphasized shared goals with the club, including closer ties between nations and support for the shipping industry. Vice President of the International Propeller Club Costis Frangoulis voiced full support for the Limassol chapter.

Shipping Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hadjimanolis promotes Cyprus ship registry in China
SHIPPING

Hadjimanolis promotes Cyprus ship registry in China

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Min attends naming ceremony in China
ECONOMY

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Min attends naming ceremony in China

Fredriksen may move to Cyprus
SHIPPING

Fredriksen may move to Cyprus

Ferries to Cyprus start next month
SHIPPING

Ferries to Cyprus start next month

Contribution of shipping to Cyprus GDP
SHIPPING

Contribution of shipping to Cyprus GDP

SafeΒulkers adds two more carriers
SHIPPING

SafeΒulkers adds two more carriers