Ministry and AADE clash with tax experts

The ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) do not toy with tax declarations, Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis said on Friday, in response to the announcement by the association of tax experts, who recorded the problems that have arisen in the pre-filled codes of tax return forms. In fact, the minister wondered if their problem is that fewer taxpayers will turn to accountants this year.

Speaking on Skai Radio, Hatzidakis said that the system of pre-filled declarations existed to some extent in previous years as well. This year the system has evolved and for approximately 1.3 million taxpayers the process will be simpler. The difference, as he mentioned, is the taxpayer’s signature. If there is no signature within the deadlines, it is assumed that the taxpayer has accepted it.

Regarding the announcement by the tax experts’ association (POFEE), the minister asked AADE to examine the matter to determine if there is any aspect that needs to be addressed. With regard to the data sent by organizations and agencies (certificates of earnings, interest on deposits etc), he emphasized that they are no less reliable than last year. Because, as he said, “the banks are the same, the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is the same, the agencies that send the data to AADE are the same.”

“So it makes an impression on me because last year there were no such announcements, or the year before, or the year before that, and there are especially this year. Could this be related to the fact that the taxpayers’ signature is no longer required and the return is deemed to be valid, therefore an additional reason for taxpayers not to use accountants? Maybe. It’s a question that anyone can think about.”

For its part, AADE spoke of expediency, noting that every year the problems that arose in the process of submitting tax returns were dealt with by the services of AADE in collaboration with the accountants, without corresponding public announcements.

As emphasized by the tax administration, the expediency of this announcement raises questions, pointing out that the entire procedure followed this year not only does not differ from that of previous years, but is even simpler for taxpayers.