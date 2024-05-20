Paphos set to act as a startup hub

In a move set to bolster innovation and technological advancement, three dynamic startup ventures, handpicked by the American University of Beirut (AUB) and the Zein AUB Innovation Park, are poised to make Paphos, in southwestern Cyprus, their new home.

A delegation representing these firms, together with officials from the AUB, convened with Paphos Mayor Phaedon Phaedonos last week to solidify plans for their relocation.

The trio of companies, specializing in cutting-edge energy and agricultural technology, aptly named EnergyTech and AgriTech, will find a “nurturing” environment, Phaedonos said, within the confines of the Paphos Research, Technology and Innovation Center.

Phaedonos emphasized that Paphos offers an “idyllic setting” for the incubation and growth of innovative ventures, underscored by its exceptional quality of life. “Paphos stands as a beacon for innovation, fostering an ecosystem that thrives on the energy and creativity of startups,” he remarked.

“Our municipality remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a dynamic environment that attracts and empowers entrepreneurs,” said the mayor, greeting this strategic partnership.