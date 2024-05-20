ECONOMY CYPRUS

Paphos set to act as a startup hub

Paphos set to act as a startup hub

In a move set to bolster innovation and technological advancement, three dynamic startup ventures, handpicked by the American University of Beirut (AUB) and the Zein AUB Innovation Park, are poised to make Paphos, in southwestern Cyprus, their new home.

A delegation representing these firms, together with officials from the AUB, convened with Paphos Mayor Phaedon Phaedonos last week to solidify plans for their relocation.

The trio of companies, specializing in cutting-edge energy and agricultural technology, aptly named EnergyTech and AgriTech, will find a “nurturing” environment, Phaedonos said, within the confines of the Paphos Research, Technology and Innovation Center.

Phaedonos emphasized that Paphos offers an “idyllic setting” for the incubation and growth of innovative ventures, underscored by its exceptional quality of life. “Paphos stands as a beacon for innovation, fostering an ecosystem that thrives on the energy and creativity of startups,” he remarked.

“Our municipality remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a dynamic environment that attracts and empowers entrepreneurs,” said the mayor, greeting this strategic partnership.

Cyprus Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hellenic close to acquiring CNP Cyprus
BUSINESS

Hellenic close to acquiring CNP Cyprus

Thanos Hotels aims to open 10 new units in Greece
ECONOMY

Thanos Hotels aims to open 10 new units in Greece

Two Cypriot firms on Europe’s fast-growers list
BUSINESS

Two Cypriot firms on Europe’s fast-growers list

Cyta lands smart meter tender of EAC
CYPRUS

Cyta lands smart meter tender of EAC

Cyprus Air renders its fleet greener
TRANSPORT

Cyprus Air renders its fleet greener

Hellenic and ERGO eye CNP Cyprus
BUSINESS

Hellenic and ERGO eye CNP Cyprus