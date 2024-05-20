Why fuel remains so expensive in Greece

Fuel prices in Greece are not just high, they are consistently higher than the European Union average, both before and after taxes.

This finding is not new and besides consumers it has from time to time concerned both the competent authorities and the operators of the oil market itself, which is characterized by intense phenomena of fraud and unfair competition to the detriment of healthy businesses.

The fuel market has not yet complied with measures instituted back in 2012 to address violations and the lack of competition, so Greeks are burdened twice: As consumers from high prices and as taxpayers from the loss of public revenue of hundreds of millions of euros per year.

The latest figures from the European Commission’s General Directorate of Energy reaffirm the finding that Greece is one of Europe’s most expensive markets in fuel. Furthermore, the course of the Competition Commission’s most recent investigation demonstrates the reluctance of the competent authorities to address regulatory obstacles to improving competition and normalizing prices.

According to the EU data, the retail price of unleaded gasoline (after tax) in Greece was 1.949 euros/liter, the third most expensive, after the Netherlands (€2.046/lt) and Denmark (€2.045/lt). Its pre-tax price in Greece was €0.856/lt and was the seventh most expensive in Europe. The retail price of diesel in Greece was €1.657/lt, the ninth most expensive, while the pre-tax price was €0.911/lt, the fourth highest.

Taxes and customs duties have a special place in cost formation, which in Greece are consistently above the EU average. Greece has the EU’s fourth highest tax burden on unleaded gasoline. However, in Greece pretax prices deviate upwards from the European average, which is not justified by the global price fluctuation or high taxation. This issue has been under investigation by the Competition Commission for about 20 years. Since 2012, the Commission has recommended to the state a series of measures to strengthen competition, but few were adopted and some were only partially implemented.