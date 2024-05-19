ECONOMY REAL ESTATE

Twelve Greece municipalities advance in property value reassessment

Twelve municipalities in Greece have advanced to the next phase of property value reassessments by private evaluators under the Ministry of Finance.

These municipalities, including Ag. Anargyroi-Kamatero, Vrilissia, Halandri, Glyfada, Piraeus, Ithaca, Karpathos, Loutraki, Symi, Pyrgos, Rhodes and Astypalea, seek to lower property tax values, arguing they exceed market rates.

Originally, 169 municipalities, including Athens, filed objections, but only 12 were approved. The final proposals are due by the end of June.

Any reductions will not be retroactive and will not affect this year’s ENFIA tax bills. The ministry is also expanding the property valuation system to 2,167 new areas nationwide.

