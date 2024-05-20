ECONOMY

Greek PM pledges completion of Thessaloniki metro by year-end

Greek PM pledges completion of Thessaloniki metro by year-end
[InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged on Monday that the main line (Line 1) of the long-delayed Thessaloniki metro project would be completed by the end of the year.

“In six months from now, we will deliver the most modern and undoubtedly the most beautiful metro in Europe. The city has been tested by delays, but by the end of the year, we will prove wrong even those who have doubts,” Mitsotakis said during a presentation of the planned extension of the metro network to the east of the northern port city.

Line 1 of the subway, which will connect the New Railway Station with Nea Elvetia, is set to extend 9.6 kilometers (six miles) with 13 stations.

Initially announced in 2004 as a solution to chronic traffic congestion in the country’s second-largest city, the project has faced delays for over a decade. Construction began in 2006, and the subway was originally scheduled for completion in 2012.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New electric buses come into service in Athens
ECONOMY

New electric buses come into service in Athens

Aegean offers additional seats this summer
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean offers additional seats this summer

Europe’s Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Greece from September
ECONOMY

Europe’s Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Greece from September

Ferries impose EV charge cap
TRANSPORT

Ferries impose EV charge cap

Singapore Airlines to make Posidonia debut
ECONOMY

Singapore Airlines to make Posidonia debut

Checking railway link of Peloponnese with Attica
ECONOMY

Checking railway link of Peloponnese with Attica