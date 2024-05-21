ECONOMY

Bill against inflation passes parliamentary committee

A bill to protect consumers against high prices passed its first reading at committee level on Monday by majority, based on ruling New Democracy (ND) votes.

The draft law was tabled by the Development Ministry and was named “Regulations to strengthen consumer protection, development, and the smooth operation of the market, regulations to strengthen businesses affected by disasters.”

Only ruling ND voted for the bill, the Communist Party of Greece voted against it, and all others reserved judgment until the bill is discussed in plenary on Thursday.

Economy Inflation Politics Legislation

