ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse hits milestone of 1,500 points

ATHEX: Bourse hits milestone of 1,500 points

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue has finally reconquered 1,500 points, after more than 13 years, in what was a historic session for the Greek stock market. Banks drove the main index higher, carrying the blue chip index along, while the mid-cap index was virtually a non-mover and the rising stocks outnumbered the losers by the smallest of margins on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,502.79 points, adding 0.83% to Friday’s 1,491.71 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.01%, ending at 3,658.13 points, though mid-caps advanced just 0.01%.

The banks index grew 1.12%, on Alpha fetching 2.43%, Eurobank climbing 1.57% and National rising 0.73%. Piraeus slipped 0.05%.

Helleniq Energy improved 2.53%, Titan Cement earned 2.45% and Sarantis grabbed 1.96%, while Aegean Airlines parted with 2.98% and Cenergy Holdings lost 2.18%.

In total 48 stocks ensured gains, 47 took losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 109.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s €128.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to close at 158.17 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Bourse ends week with small decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends week with small decline

ATHEX: Bourse not yet ready for 1,500 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse not yet ready for 1,500 points

ATHEX: Bourse hits yet another 13-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse hits yet another 13-year high

ATHEX: Benchmark yields some more ground
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark yields some more ground

ATHEX: Moderate profit-taking at bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate profit-taking at bourse

ATHEX: Another day, another 13-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Another day, another 13-year high