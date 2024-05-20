ATHEX: Bourse hits milestone of 1,500 points

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue has finally reconquered 1,500 points, after more than 13 years, in what was a historic session for the Greek stock market. Banks drove the main index higher, carrying the blue chip index along, while the mid-cap index was virtually a non-mover and the rising stocks outnumbered the losers by the smallest of margins on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,502.79 points, adding 0.83% to Friday’s 1,491.71 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.01%, ending at 3,658.13 points, though mid-caps advanced just 0.01%.

The banks index grew 1.12%, on Alpha fetching 2.43%, Eurobank climbing 1.57% and National rising 0.73%. Piraeus slipped 0.05%.

Helleniq Energy improved 2.53%, Titan Cement earned 2.45% and Sarantis grabbed 1.96%, while Aegean Airlines parted with 2.98% and Cenergy Holdings lost 2.18%.

In total 48 stocks ensured gains, 47 took losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 109.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s €128.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to close at 158.17 points.