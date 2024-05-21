ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

April registered jobless well below 900,000, for the first time since 2011

Registered unemployment is at a 13-year low, according to data from the Public Employment Service (DYPA), as the number of unemployed fell below 900,000 for the first time since April 2011.

The start of the tourism season for the Easter holidays, as well as estimates for an increase in summer tourist traffic, have created a climate of increased expectations, which is recorded in the picture of employment.

Therefore, last month 871,314 unemployed people were registered in the DYPA register, with the only corresponding period in April 2011, 13 years ago, recording a better performance, with the unemployed registered in the then OAED amounting to 815,927. 

Employment

