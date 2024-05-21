Business turnover heads higher in Greece

An increase of 1.5% was recorded in the turnover of all enterprises and activities of the economy in the first quarter of 2024, amounting to 100.81 billion euros, compared to €99.27 billion in the first quarter of 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said in a report on Tuesday.

The biggest increase in turnover was shown by enterprises in the administrative and support activities sector (20%), while the biggest decrease was shown by enterprises in the supply of electricity, natural gas, steam and air conditioning systems (33.5%).

Also, according to ELSTAT, for enterprises of the economy as a whole, turnover in March 2024 amounted to €29.28 billion, marking a decrease of 2% in comparison with March 2023, when it had risen to €29.88 billion.

The biggest decrease in turnover compared with March 2023 was for enterprises of the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning systems sector (25.7%), while the biggest increase was recorded for enterprises in the construction sector (14.7%).