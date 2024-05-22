ECONOMY

Trademark of Macedonia as means of economic diplomacy

The village of Agios Achillios on the shore of Mikri Prespa Lake, in Western Macedonia, Greece.  [Shutterstock]

The diplomatic reaction to the recent provocative relapses of Greece’s northern neighbors “must be accompanied by a trade counteroffensive, spearheaded by the authenticity and quality of products and services of our Macedonia,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the regular general meeting of the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) in Thessaloniki on Monday.

Under these circumstances, the trademark of Macedonia is “a powerful means of economic diplomacy,” Mitsotakis said, and he called on all powers in Greece to rally behind it.

Business Diplomacy

