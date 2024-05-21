ATHEX: Stock market yields a bit of ground

The Greek stock market took a step back on Tuesday after its Monday rally that had seen it register a new 13-year record high for its benchmark above 1,500 points. Non-bank blue chips appeared to suffer most of the pressure, while banks and the industrial stocks of the Viohalco group fared comparatively better on the day, which also saw increased turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,496.35 points, shedding 0.43% from Monday’s 1,502.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.44%, ending at 3,642.03 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.05%.

The banks index shrank 0.24%, as National parted with 0.82%, Eurobank fell 0.42% and Piraeus eased 0.16%, whereas Alpha advanced 0.94%.

Cenergy Holdings grabbed 3.28%, Viohalco fetched 3.01% and Ellaktor earned 2.47%, while Motor Oil gave up 3.30% and Jumbo lost 1.45%.

In total 35 stocks showed gains, 56 posted losses and 27 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 164.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €109.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.37% to close at 160.34 points.