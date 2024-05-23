ECONOMY

Skrekas: Action needed on multinationals’ prices

The prime minister’s letter to the president of the European Commission, high supermarket prices and the government’s measures for market inspections and reining in profiteering were commented on by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, speaking to ERT News on Wednesday.

He noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had “acknowledged that the prime minister’s letter was justified.” He noted that the letter sent by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which concerns unfair commercial practices known as territorial supply restrictions that are often used by multinational companies operating in the different countries to maximize profits, was the first letter sent by a PM of a member-state to the president of the Commission on this issue.

Furthermore, Skrekas stated that “this means that Greece is once again leading the way in this field as well; that is, in the effort to protect the consumer – the European and by extension the Greek consumer – from the unfair commercial practices of the multinational companies that lead to skyrocketing product prices.” He added that the goal is “to protect the consumer, to curb inflation, to lower prices and finally to enable households to face the big problem of high prices plaguing them today.”

He also pointed out that “the way to deal with multinationals was not something that member-states can deal with alone. There must be central intervention in Europe because it exceeds every country and every government and often exceeds every market.”

Retail Inflation

