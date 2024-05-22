ATHEX: Second day of decline for stocks

The Athens bourse on Wednesday remained on the downward course it started on Tuesday, coming off Monday’s 13-year highs. This was in line with the negative mood in the rest of the eurozone’s stock markets. Trading was dominated by the share packages of the Mytilineos group (just over 5% of its shares ahead of its London listing to come) that sent turnover soaring on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,480.09 points, shedding 1.09% from Tuesday’s 1,496.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.42%, ending at 3,590.16 points.

The banks index shrank 1.39%, as Alpha gave up 2.04%, Eurobank dropped 1.36%, Piraeus fell 1.35% and National was down 1.07%. Mytilineos lost 4.93%, Autohellas decreased 3.23%, Ellaktor shrank 3.15%, Helleniq Energy conceded 3% and OPAP diminished 2.89%, just as Motor Oil advanced 3.34%.

In total 20 stocks boasted gains, 88 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 430.6 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €164.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.63% to close at 162.96 points.