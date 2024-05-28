ECONOMY

Skrekas: We will keep fighting against inflation

All measures to combat inflation will continue for as long as necessary, stated Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas in an interview with ANT1 TV.

Referring to the issue of inflation, discussed in Parliament on Friday, he noted that “the measures taken by the government to reduce prices have begun and are yielding results.”

Skrekas mentioned that some multinational corporations employ unfair practices to maximize profits, resulting in higher prices for certain products in Greece compared to other European countries.

However, he emphasized that “Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the first European prime minister to address this issue, calling for a comprehensive European response.”

Finally, the minister assured that both the Household Basket and all measures to combat inflation “will continue for as long as necessary.”

 

