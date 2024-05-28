Sustainable tourism in ministry’s vision

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni on Monday underlined the main goal of the ministry’s strategy, addressing an event about the exhibition on American photographer and philhellene Robert McCabe at the Acropolis Museum.

“Greece should become a model of sustainable tourism development,” emphasized Kefalogianni, adding that the ministry is implementing its strategy based on a detailed plan that clearly aims at sustainable tourism that protects the environment but also generates fair and inclusive growth, which benefits all of society.

She said that the ministry’s approach to Greek tourism, among others, focuses on highlighting the country’s qualitative characteristics, but also its culture, and focuses on connecting culture, tourism and tourism activity with the inexhaustible cultural assets of Greece.

This exhibition, she said, was dedicated to preserving the authenticity, the character, the natural environment and the great cultural capital of the country. In fact, she added, it was in line with the ministry’s vision for sustainable tourism, which supports the values of a Greece that respects its past, a Greece that continues to inspire and fascinate people from every corner of the globe.