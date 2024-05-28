New presidential decree allows settlement of social security debts, eases retirement

EFKA debts. The total amount of debts to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has climbed to 47.5 billion euros, but only €4.6 billion of debts have been slated for settlement, with active arrangements reaching 345,743. Borrowers’ willingness to settle appears limited, and in Q4 2024 just 43,959 new applications were submitted. [INTIME NEWS]

The presidential decree has been published for the settlement of debts of up to 30,000 euros to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

This means that all citizens who have debts of up to €30,000 will be able to retire, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced on Monday.

“We are therefore giving the possibility to the self-employed to receive a pension, even with debts of up to €30,000 – or €10,000 if they are farmers – stipulating that, for the excess amount, 60% of the pension will be withheld and giving the option of up to 60 installments,” he added.

Before this regulation, freelancers who owed more than €20,000 or farmers who owed more than €6,000 to EFKA would have to pay the excess amount as a lump sum within two months, in order to receive their pension.