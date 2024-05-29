Double-digit passenger growth for airports in January-April

A double-digit increase was recorded in passenger traffic at all the country’s airports in the year’s first four months, on an annual comparison basis.

According to the data of the Civil Aviation Authority, at Athens Airport, at the 24 state-operated airports and the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece, between January and April the number of passengers increased by 12.2%, to approximately 12.6 million from 11.2 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

The highest increase was recorded by Skiathos Airport (15.1%), followed by Kavala (14.8%), Iraklio (13.7%) and Santorini (13.3%).