Libra invests in e-planes

Electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) will fly in the coming years between major tourism destinations in Greece – at least this is the goal of a large investment for the development of the relevant infrastructure, which the Libra Group is starting to implement through hospitality subsidiary Aria Hotels.

Therefore, while Greece has been waiting for decades for seaplanes to fly, it is now more likely that electrically powered aircraft will be moving in the Aegean skies sooner.

This particular type of aircraft promises zero-carbon dioxide emissions, sufficient range to connect Greek destinations and quiet operation. They are designed to carry five passengers and a pilot or payload up to 635 kilograms. With a maximum range of 250 nautical miles and the ability to recharge in less than an hour, they were deemed by Libra to be ideal for taking visitors from mainland Greece to the islands and anywhere in between.

Aria Hotels has leased 10 ALIA eVTOL all-electric aircraft designed by BETA Technologies through an agreement with aircraft leaser LCI, another Libra subsidiary.

LCI, which three months ago signed a strategic agreement for innovative aviation solutions with Airbus, also invests in these aircraft. LCI has a fleet of approximately 350 aircraft in service or under delivery, which is constantly growing and includes 125 BETA Technologies ALIA-250 eVTOLs and 40 Elroy autonomous cargo transport VTOLs. At the same time, Aria Hotels, Libra’s hotel management subsidiary, is currently active in Greece with approximately 70 hotel complexes and accommodation units.

Libra management sources explain to Kathimerini that Aria has launched an investment of 50 million euros in the ecotourism infrastructure of Greece, in the context of which it will proceed with the design and construction of vertiports for eVTOL aircraft – that is, suitable areas where they can park, recharge and start or end their flights and waiting areas for visitors.

The plan calls for them to be built in strategic locations, such as Athens, southern mainland Greece and the Cyclades, in order to enhance regional connectivity, while the schedule calls for completion by the second half of 2026.