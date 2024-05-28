Considerable shortage of ICT specialists

At a time when demand for programmers and specialists in the IT sector is causing a headache for several foreign companies, Greece still does not employ many workers in this sector.

The country even registers a negative lead compared to other European Union countries, as demand for the digital transformation of both the public and private sectors increases dramatically. In the meantime, businesses are expected to indulge in an even greater hunt for talent in the near future, given the rapid spread of artificial intelligence.

According to Eurostat data, in 2023, 9.8 million information and communication technology (ICT) specialists were employed in the EU, a figure corresponding to 4.8% of all employees last year and an increase of 1.5 percentage points units since 2013. However, Greece is well below the European average. The percentage of specialists in the ICT field in terms of the total number of employees in Greece reaches 2.4%, putting this country last in the European ranking, below Romania (2.6%), Slovenia (3.8%) and Italy (4.1%).

Why is this happening? The low employment rate of IT specialists is a serious indication of the backwardness of both the country’s production model and its educational system. Greece’s obsolete production model, which for many decades underutilized such specialized staff because the needs were few, the flight of many young people during the crisis (brain drain) as well as the great inability to connect the education system with the labor market can largely explain this picture.

At the same time, compared to other economies, Greece is still a small market. Given its intense mobility, many ICT specialists do not find many employment opportunities in their specialty in Greece.

According to a recent Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) survey on digital transformation, seven out of 10 companies in Greece have vacant IT specialist positions, expecting a significant increase in their needs in the future. Indicative causes are the limited specialization in subjects related to the ICT sector, failures in professional orientation, brain drain as well as the small number of graduates of these schools compared to the current needs of the economy. Recently, per the survey, the graduation rate from IT and computer engineering schools has been 40-63%, while the IT market needs 7,500 more graduates than those graduating each year.