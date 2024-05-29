ECONOMY

First drilling for hydrocarbons expected within two years, minister says

The first exploratory drilling will begin at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Tuesday, speaking at the meeting of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) held in Athens.

As the minister pointed out, the gradual reduction of Russian natural gas imports to the EU increases the importance of the Eastern Mediterranean for ensuring energy security and diversifying Europe’s supply sources.

Greece already plays an important role in supplying European countries with gas from the Eastern Mediterranean region, which is transported in liquefied form, gasified and introduced into the Greek network and further channeled through the existing international interconnections.

At the same time, the procedures for hydrocarbon investigations in Israel, Egypt, Cyprus and Greece are in progress. Skylakakis made special reference to the development process of the vertical natural gas corridor with investments to enhance the transmission capacity from the Greek network to the north.

