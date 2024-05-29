ECONOMY

Minister outlines infrastructure projects in northern Greece

Minister outlines infrastructure projects in northern Greece
[InTime News]

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras outlined the significant infrastructure projects under way in the regional unit of Evros during a press conference in Alexandroupoli, on Tuesday.

This event was part of his tour in the region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

The minister detailed a series of crucial interventions, including the port of Alexandroupoli, the “Sea-2-Sea” railway connection, the road connection with Turkey and the construction of the Eastern Ring Road of Alexandroupoli.

