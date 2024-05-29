Shipping simulation video game collaborates with Posidonia

“SeaOrama: World of Shipping” is a strategic management video game designed to capture and present the shipping industry in an engaging and educational way and stands out for its unique simulation approach inspired by real shipping data.

In SeaOrama: World of Shipping, players take on the role of a young entrepreneur trying to build the world’s largest and most successful shipping company from the ground up.

Bridging the knowledge gap, players are educated on the economic, environmental and social impact of shipping and global sustainability, while learning about all the career opportunities the shipping industry offers.

Each player starts the game with a single ship and is asked to invest wisely to develop his company to make it a dominant force in the global trading arena. SeaOrama will be promoting “Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping” through its Gameplay.