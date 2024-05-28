ATHEX: Bourse falls in line with May’s motto

The Greek stock market showed on Tuesday the phenomenon described in bourse jargon as “sell in May and go away,” with stocks suffering losses, turnover remaining below the 100-million-euro mark for a second day in row, and only Coca-Cola HBC, which is less affected by domestic trends, containing the losses of the main and the blue chip index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,471.63 points, shedding 0.65% from Monday’s 1,481.23 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.79%, ending at 3,571.86 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.03%.

The banks index conceded 1.38%, as Alpha fell 2.21%, Piraeus parted with 1.55%, National diminished 1.18% and Eurobank eased 0.94%. Viohalco dropped 4.04%, Autohellas shrank 1.98%, Titan Cement parted with 1.75% and Aegean Airlines declined 1.65%, while CCHBC bucked the trend to advance 2.27%.

In total 32 stocks boasted gains, 69 posted losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €96.1 million, up from Monday’s €81.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 165.94 points.