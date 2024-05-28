ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse falls in line with May’s motto

ATHEX: Bourse falls in line with May’s motto

The Greek stock market showed on Tuesday the phenomenon described in bourse jargon as “sell in May and go away,” with stocks suffering losses, turnover remaining below the 100-million-euro mark for a second day in row, and only Coca-Cola HBC, which is less affected by domestic trends, containing the losses of the main and the blue chip index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,471.63 points, shedding 0.65% from Monday’s 1,481.23 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.79%, ending at 3,571.86 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.03%.

The banks index conceded 1.38%, as Alpha fell 2.21%, Piraeus parted with 1.55%, National diminished 1.18% and Eurobank eased 0.94%. Viohalco dropped 4.04%, Autohellas shrank 1.98%, Titan Cement parted with 1.75% and Aegean Airlines declined 1.65%, while CCHBC bucked the trend to advance 2.27%.

In total 32 stocks boasted gains, 69 posted losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €96.1 million, up from Monday’s €81.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 165.94 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Banks help benchmark post gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks help benchmark post gains

ATHEX: Benchmark drops further from 1,500 pts
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark drops further from 1,500 pts

ATHEX: Main index ends up with narrow gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Main index ends up with narrow gains

ATHEX: Second day of decline for stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Second day of decline for stocks

ATHEX: Stock market yields a bit of ground
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market yields a bit of ground

ATHEX: Bourse hits milestone of 1,500 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse hits milestone of 1,500 points