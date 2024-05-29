Water quality is excellent at 95.8% of bathing sites in Greece

The quality of bathing water at 95.8% of bathing sites in Greece is of excellent quality, based on the latest figures released by the European Environmental Agency and the European Commission on the state of Europe’s bathing waters in 2023, which were updated on Tuesday.

The highest percentage of excellent bathing waters in the EU was in Cyprus (97.6%), Croatia (96.7%) and landlocked Austria (96.9% of its lakes and rivers), according to the same report, which found that the overwhelming majority of bathing sites in Europe met the highest standards of quality in 2023, as 85.4% of bathing sites were found to be excellent.