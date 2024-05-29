ECONOMY TOURISM

Water quality is excellent at 95.8% of bathing sites in Greece

Water quality is excellent at 95.8% of bathing sites in Greece
[Shutterstock]

The quality of bathing water at 95.8% of bathing sites in Greece is of excellent quality, based on the latest figures released by the European Environmental Agency and the European Commission on the state of Europe’s bathing waters in 2023, which were updated on Tuesday.

The highest percentage of excellent bathing waters in the EU was in Cyprus (97.6%), Croatia (96.7%) and landlocked Austria (96.9% of its lakes and rivers), according to the same report, which found that the overwhelming majority of bathing sites in Europe met the highest standards of quality in 2023, as 85.4% of bathing sites were found to be excellent.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Double-digit passenger growth for airports in January-April
AIR TRANSPORT

Double-digit passenger growth for airports in January-April

AI app for tourists to be unveiled next Monday
ECONOMY

AI app for tourists to be unveiled next Monday

Sustainable tourism in ministry’s vision
ECONOMY

Sustainable tourism in ministry’s vision

Tourism heads for record season
TOURISM

Tourism heads for record season

Sky Express’ Iraklio-Paris flights to continue through November
ECONOMY

Sky Express’ Iraklio-Paris flights to continue through November

The gray side of employment in tourism
EMPLOYMENT

The gray side of employment in tourism