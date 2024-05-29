Qatari emir pays visit to Cyprus

The president of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Tuesday expressed their mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral relations during the emir’s first official visit to Cyprus.

The emir arrived at the Presidential Palace accompanied by several Qatari ministers. He was greeted by Christodoulides. This was followed by a private meeting between the two leaders.

Christodoulides welcomed Sheikh Tamim, stating: “This is your first visit to Cyprus. We are in the same region and have excellent relations, but there are many prospects for further strengthening our bilateral relations and our cooperation in the region. At the same time, you can consider Cyprus, an EU member-state, as your ambassador in Brussels, and I look forward to our consultations to strengthen our relations even more.”

The emir thanked Christodoulides for his invitation, saying: “We indeed have excellent relations with great prospects, especially in the fields of economy and investment. Last night, during the private dinner, we had the opportunity to discuss various issues, and I look forward to the talks we will have later.”