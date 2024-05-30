Complaints against digital platforms through Gov.gr

Citizens now have the ability to file complaints through the Gov.gr platform to the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) regarding breaches of obligations by digital platforms. Specifically, they can report violations of the Digital Services Act, a set of rules enforced across the European Union.

When citizens identify a violation of the Digital Services Act, they can either use Gov.gr or directly access EETT’s online complaint form to report the intermediary service provider, detailing the necessary elements to support the alleged violation. Upon submitting the relevant email, they are notified of the receipt of their complaint.

EETT evaluates the complaint, and if it is determined that the issue pertains to a violation of the Digital Services Act, it assesses whether to handle the matter itself or forward it to another authority. The goal is to combat issues such as the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the internet, while effectively safeguarding the fundamental rights of all citizens.

To date, the European Commission has identified 23 major platforms and search engines, including Alibaba, AliExpress, Amazon Store, Apple App Store, Pornhub, Booking.com, Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, Stripchat, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), XVideos, Wikipedia, Zalando, Bing and Shein.