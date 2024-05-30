ECONOMY

Hatzidakis outlines plan to protect the Capital Market Commission

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis outlined six actions to strengthen domestic capitalization and intensify the effort, at a European level, to deepen the European capital market, while addressing the annual meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) on Wednesday in Athens.

“We are implementing an ambitious and comprehensive new strategy for the strengthening of the capital market,” the minister noted, underlining the following initiatives: strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework; expanding investment opportunities and developing the fintech and ESG ecosystem; establishing a fair and transparent tax framework; improving the operating framework of the Greek capital market; encouraging demand for investment in the capital markets; and accelerating and deepening efforts to promote financial literacy.

