ATHEX: Benchmark drops to a month-low

The decline of stocks continued on Wednesday at the Greek bourse, with the benchmark yielding significant ground as its drop accelerated and it closed at the lowest point of the day. It has also fallen to its lowest point in over a month. The announcement of the takeover of insurance company Europe Asfalistiki by Intracom led to a decline in the latter’s price.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,442.21 points, shedding 2% from Tuesday’s 1,471.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.26%, ending at 3,491.16 points.

The banks index fared even worse, giving up 3.48%, as Alpha parted with 3.93%, Eurobank lost 3.81%, National diminished 3.27% and Piraeus shrank 2.96%. Motor Oil sank 4.34%, Public Power Corporation slumped 3.27%, Viohalco slid 2.59%, OTE telecom surrendered 2.5% and Helleniq Energy conceded 2.53%. Nevertheless Quest Holdings expanded 1.14%.

In total 21 stocks obtained gains, 88 reported losses and 12 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 142.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €96.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.55% to 165.03 points.