Bank supports staff multi-child families

Eurobank announced on Wednesday significant incentives for its workers to expand their family to at least three children.

Managing Director Fokion Karavias announced “a pioneering package of measures for the private sector in Greece to support our own people who want to have a large family or expand it.” The measures are part of Eurobank’s broader policy to support the demographic issue, in the framework of the “Forward for the Family” program.

The measures package offers 25,000-30,000 euros for each child in families that already had at least two children. Employees who have a third child will receive a lump sum of 25,000 euros, 30,000 euros with the birth of a fourth child and 30,000 euros with each additional child.

Existing three-child and multi-child workers will get a raise ranging from 50% to 317%. Eurobank will also offer an additional three months of maternity leave to families with at least three children and will double the paternity leave for such families from 14 to 28 working days, which may also be taken within two years instead of the current period of 30 days.

Karavias stressed that these actions “strengthen the feeling of security for our people who dream of a bigger family, and send them the message that the bank is on their side.”