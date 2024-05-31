Online declaration of closure

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue is planning the complete automation of communication with the tax office, with many obligations already completed digitally.

In the coming days, professionals and businesses will be given the opportunity to proceed with a digital shutdown. In fact, the tax administration will check through the automated system whether the conditions are met, while the supporting documents that will be requested will be fewer than today.

Based on plans, a new platform will be created for those who want to close their business or stop their activity.

The electronic system will automatically check if the shutdown can be implemented. For timely statements, things will be easier, as the control will be faster, without inconveniencing the business or the professional. On the contrary, for late payments, it should be checked (also online) whether the cut-off date filled in by the debtor is correct. That is, it will be checked whether there are any transactions made after this date, if new tax obligations have been created and if the assets have been transferred. After the inspection, the green light will be given for the permanent cessation of work.