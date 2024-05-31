Qataris interested in Larnaca port

Cyprus’ Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades announced on Thursday that Qatar and other international investors have shown interest in the development of Larnaca Port and Marina.

Vafeades will present a detailed timetable to the president of the Republic following a meeting with the local community on Friday.

The minister expressed optimism that the transfer of the marina to the ministry would be finalized by the end of the day.

Speaking at an international conference on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in civil life and the air force in Larnaca, Vafeades addressed questions about Qatar’s interest and reports of other potential investors. He stated that Qatar’s interest is part of a broader trend of foreign investment funds and countries recognizing Cyprus’ stable economy and looking to invest.

“The visit of the emir of Qatar was exploratory in nature,” Vafeades said. “The discussions about Larnaca Marina and Port fit within this framework.”

Vafeades confirmed plans to resubmit the project in accordance with public procurement laws, hoping to attract bids from Qatari and other investors.