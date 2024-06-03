PM pledges continuing support for Greek shipping industry

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged to continue his support for Greek shipowners “in every aspect of the shipping industry, from the green transition to the safety of ports and shipyards.”

“In these circumstances, where households are under pressure from high prices, it is the ships that supply the global economy in an economic way, transporting goods of all kinds, that did not pause, even during the pandemic, he told the opening ceremony of the 2024 Posidonia shipping exhibition in Athens.

“After all, shipping guaranteed Europe’s energy security during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continues to keep sea lanes open as the crisis in the Middle East evolves,” he added.

Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece’s dedication to establishing maritime parks “within areas that belong to Greek sovereignty,” as respect for the marine environment should get on the national agenda in a way that unites rather than divides countries and peoples.

The premier underscored the significance of Greek shipping as a point of national pride, and he highlighted the contributions of Greek shipowners, he noted that despite crises and geopolitical tensions, they helped bolster Greek shipping by increasing the capacity of the Greek fleet by 50%.

Posidonia 2024 runs until Friday. Organizers expect 40,000 people will participate as exhibitors, officials or visitors, as an unprecedented 2,030 companies are taking part from 82 countries. [AMNA]