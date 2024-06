Cyprus’ real GDP grew by an annual 3.5% in the first quarter of 2024, and by 3.4% in seasonally adjusted terms, with the construction sector recording the highest both annual and quarterly percentage gains, according to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

