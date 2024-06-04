Tourism Ministry offers assurances over bankrupt German tour operator

Greece is doing everything in its power to assure the return of foreign travelers who came to the country with tour operator FTI, the Tourism Ministry said on Monday, hours after the German firm filed for bankruptcy.

Regular meetings are already under way at the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) office in Germany, while in Athens, the ministry is in close communication with all involved parties, it said.

The number of foreign visitors who are in Greece with FTI is estimated at 7,500. According to reliable information, the ministry will help them get back home without interrupting their holiday plans.

The hotel owners hosting these visitors will cover the costs of their transfers to Greek airports. The German tour operator’s bankruptcy does not inflict financial damage on the hotel owners who collaborated with FTI, as the hotels have been prepaid for the arrivals of their customers so far.

It is worth noting that there are approximately 300 hotels in Greece owed a total of about 1.8 million euros by FTI from 2023. [AMNA]