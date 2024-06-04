FTI assures hotels customers will be covered by insurance fund

Bankrupt German tour operator FTI on Tuesday sought to assure hotels hosting guests who traveled to Greece with the company and became caught up in its insolvency proceedings will be covered.

In a letter published on social media by the chief executive of the Hellenic Hotel Federation, Yannis Hadzis, FTI explained that “the statutory cover provided by the German Travel Protection Fund (DRSF) applies” to all guests who booked a package holiday with FTI or its 5vorFlug and BigXtra.

It went on to ask hotel managements to “refrain from holding individual guests on site,” as letters with detailed billing instructions were on their way out to all FTI partners.

It is estimated that there are currently around 7,500 FTI customers holidaying in Greece, with the majority being on the island of Crete.