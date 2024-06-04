ECONOMY

Mytilineos approves name change to Metlen

Strategic deal. PPC and Mytilineos announced on Thursday their strategic agreement for common activities abroad worth 2 billion euros in the next three years. It provides for developing photovoltaics up to 2 gigawatts in Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania. The Cooperation Framework Agreement is seen as a landmark for the role Greek firms can play abroad.

The shareholders’ General Assembly meeting approved the renaming of Mytilineos to Metlen Energy & Metals, ahead of its listing on a foreign stock exchange, it was announced on Tuesday.

Chairman and CEO Evangelos Mytilineos kept the option open of a further investment in Helleniq Energy as long as there is interest in selling by the major shareholders (the state and the Latsis family).

“The company under the family name has completed a large cycle and is ready to open another even larger one. The management believes that at such levels of international economic activity it is necessary to change the name,” Mytilineos said.

The foreign stock exchange listing, possibly at the London Stock Exchange, is proceeding according to the time plan, he said.

