Mytilineos approves name change to Metlen
The shareholders’ General Assembly meeting approved the renaming of Mytilineos to Metlen Energy & Metals, ahead of its listing on a foreign stock exchange, it was announced on Tuesday.
Chairman and CEO Evangelos Mytilineos kept the option open of a further investment in Helleniq Energy as long as there is interest in selling by the major shareholders (the state and the Latsis family).
“The company under the family name has completed a large cycle and is ready to open another even larger one. The management believes that at such levels of international economic activity it is necessary to change the name,” Mytilineos said.
The foreign stock exchange listing, possibly at the London Stock Exchange, is proceeding according to the time plan, he said.