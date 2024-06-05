50 Great Greek Wines event makes a splash in London

In the vineyards of Northern Greece, Malagouzia showcases its best character. [Angelos Giotopoulos]

A special event titled “50 Great Greek Wines (50 GGW) Goes Big in London” took place on May 29 in London, under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO).

The organizer was the Greek master of wine (MW) Yiannis Karakasis, and it was attended by 33 wineries from Greece and by the UK’s leading wine connoisseurs and sommeliers, representatives of wine import companies, wine journalists and influencers specializing in gastronomy, wine tourism and trips.

The purpose of the event was to promote Greek wines to a targeted audience in the British market, in order to give a recognizable identity to Greek wine producers and at the same time to highlight the enriched Greek tourism product.

During the event, guests had the opportunity to taste wines from the list of 50 GGW and additional labels from the portfolio of each producer, while at the same time they were informed about the numerous experiences offered by wine tourism in Greece all year round.