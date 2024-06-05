ECONOMY

Freelancer Committee plans nationwide strike over tax law challenge

A legal suit filed with the Council of State intends to contest a 2023 tax law establishing a minimum presumptive income for the self-employed, the Coordinating Committee of Freelancers, Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants announced during a press conference on Monday.

It has proposed that all its members join a nationwide strike, abstaining from their duties and activities, on the day when the suit is filed and attend a rally to be held outside Greece’s highest administrative court. 

