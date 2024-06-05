Reconstruction after floods in central Greece to cost €3.5 bln, PM says

The cost of rebuilding a region in central Greece after last year’s destructive floods, which killed 17 people, will reach 3.5 billion euros, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.

In September 2023, Storm Daniel deluged Thessaly, one of Greece’s breadbaskets, destoying homes, businesses and infrastructure.

“It was essentially the biggest natural disaster that the Greek state had to manage in its history and our estimate is that the total cost of the reconstruction of Thessaly will exceed 3.5 billion euros,” Mitsotakis said during Tuesday’s visit to the region, one of the last stops in his campaign ahead of the European Parliament elections, adding however that the state is more prepared than in the past to deal with its financial aftermath.

“If this natural disaster found us in another economic situation, things would certainly be much more difficult,” he said. Thessaly is considered a difficult region electorally for the governing party where the New Democracy-backed governor lost his seat in last year’s local elections.