ATHEX: Bourse index declines to six-week low

The Greek bourse suffered significant losses on Tuesday, with its benchmark dropping to a six-week low. The absence of any significant domestic corporate news and the anticipation of the verdict by the European Central Bank on Thursday appear to have inspired investors (including some institutional ones too) to sell, continuing last week’s dominant trend.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,424.69 points, the lowest point since April 22, shedding 1.57% from Monday’s 1,447.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.61%, ending at 3,440.89 points. 

The banks index underperformed, conceding 2.30%, on National falling 2.99%, Piraeus giving up 2.95%, Alpha parting with 2.53% and Eurobank slipping 0.83%. Autohellas dropped 3.37% and Aegean Airlines diminished 2.53%, while Sarantis earned 1.99% and Cynergy Holdings grabbed 0.44%.

In total 17 stocks obtained gains, 84 recorded losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 97.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €88.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 2.22% to close at 160.07 points.

