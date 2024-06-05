Level of air traffic generates optimism at Athens Airport
A significant number of foreign airlines have been attracted this year to Athens Airport, which is estimated to break another passenger traffic record.
At the same time, from mid-July to the end of August, the number of aircraft arrivals and departures at Athens Airport peaks, exceeding 430 per day.
Besides Greek airlines, mainly Aegean (with a market share of 45.8%) and Sky Express (with a 12% share), a significant volume of traffic comes from foreign carriers that include Athens in their itineraries.
Among the latest arrivals is Norwegian low-cost Norse Atlantic Airways, which connects the Greek capital with New York up to five times a week.