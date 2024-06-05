Risks of shadow fleet concern shipping

The global shadow fleet, numbering up to 850 oil tankers, not only circumvents sanctions on countries such as Russia, Iran and Venezuela but also poses environmental risks, with Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides stating on Tuesday that Greece is taking measures to protect its coast. This matter was also in the focus of delegates at conferences on the second day of the Posidonia fair.

In an interview with Reuters, Stylianides warned that unregulated tankers that sidestep Western sanctions pose a major risk: “I can see some threats about the environment, in particular in areas like the Mediterranean and very close to our mainland and islands,” he said on the sidelines of Posidonia.

The shadow fleet posed “a big problem for the fairness” of the international oil trade, he said. “We are against this type of trade,” Stylianides said. “We cannot accept this situation so close to our coast.”

In May the Hellenic Navy extended an advisory effectively banning ship traffic off the coast of the Peloponnese, seen as deterring ship-to-ship transfers of Russian oil off Greece. “Ship-to-ship transfer is not prohibited,” Stylianides told Reuters: “But given this development of the gray fleet, our concerns remain about a possible accident with a major environmental impact.”

The issue of the shadow fleet dominated Tuesday’s Tradewinds forum at Posidonia, with industry-leading representatives warning about the multiple risks involved, such as “old vessels, with poor inspection records, lacking insurance, and riddled with mechanical failures and oil spills,” which operators “simply regard as collateral damage,” in the words of Christopher J. Wiernicki, chairman and CEO of ABS.

The third day of the fair at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center features a wide array of conferences and seminars, including the HELMEPA conference and the 4th Korean-Hellenic Maritime Cooperation Forum, organized by the Korean Embassy and IOBE, as well as a seminar by Shanghai Qiyao Environmental Technology about onboard carbon capture, titled “Green Fuel or CCUS? It’s Not a Question.”

