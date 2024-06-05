ECONOMY

PM Mitsotakis reiterates criticism of multinational corporations

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday stood by his recent call for the EU to address the unfair practices of multinational corporations that restrict the sale of goods in the single market, resulting in higher prices for consumers.

“We’re engaging in a battle against multinational companies, but I’m compelled to take this stance because I cannot tolerate the fact that within a single market, through the exploitation of various tactics and accounting maneuvers, they ultimately price the same product higher in markets like Greece, which are smaller compared to larger markets such as France or Germany,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with public radio, just four days before the European Parliament elections.

In a May 18 letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Greek premier highlighted how inflation has exposed flaws in the functioning of markets, leading to disparities in the prices of essential goods across the 27-member bloc.

Mitsotakis specifically criticized the practice of multinational corporations imposing territorial supply constraints (TSCs) on the markets of EU member states to exploit their dominant market position.

He urged Brussels to “intervene decisively, swiftly and effectively” to address and eliminate such asymmetries.

