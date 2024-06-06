ECONOMY

FM considering local enterprise Greece help desks

[InTime News]

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is considering setting up local help desks of Enterprise Greece, the deputy minister responsible for economic diplomacy and extroversion, Kostas Fragogiannis told the Chamber of Hania on Crete on Wednesday.

Fragogiannis met with the chamber’s management to discuss extroversion and investments on Crete, and heard the request by the chamber for training in exports, digital transformation, e-commerce and consulting relating to exports.

Chamber President Antonis Rokakis said after the meeting that he had also asked for collaboration with the Academy of Export Development founded by Enterprise Greece.

Speaking of farm producers on Crete, the minister said that despite continuous crises, “exports of the island in 2023 achieved yet another record.”

Business

