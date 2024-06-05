ATHEX: Stocks post rebound after dip

ECONOMY STOCKS

Greek stocks recovered most of their losses from Tuesday’s session on Wednesday, in a rebound that was more common when Athinon Avenue was not perceived as a developed market, but rather a bourse easily swayed by fears and hopes within Greece and abroad, i.e. during the decade-long financial crisis. This time, the price rise was quite uniform across the stock board, while Thursday will likely be dominated by the European Central Bank interest rate decision.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,443.74 points, adding 1.34% to Tuesday’s 1,424.69 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.49%, ending at 3,492.12 points. 

The banks index grew 1.50%, as Piraeus jumped 3.76%, Alpha fetched 2.60%, National climbed 0.66% and Eurobank grabbed 0.15%. OPAP soared 4.06%, Lamda Development collected 2.10% and EYDAP earned 2.05%.

In total 72 stocks secured gains, 27 endured losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 115.6 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €97.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.05% to close at 159.99 points.

